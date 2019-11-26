Dallas faces Los Angeles on 5-game win streak
Los Angeles Clippers (12-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-5, fourth in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
Dallas hosts Los Angeles aiming to prolong its five-game win streak.
Dallas went 18-34 in Western Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks shot 44.7% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.
Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: day to day (knee).
Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle).