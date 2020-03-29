We’re back! It’s week two of the iRacing Pro Invitational series, and if you tuned in for week one, you know you’re in for a good time.

Get those engines (or should we say computers going) because we’ve got live racing from virtual Texas!

Who ya got to win today's #ProInvitationalSeries race at Texas??? Article continues below ... (1p ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App) pic.twitter.com/hdXPoqcaLb — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 29, 2020

You can watch all the action starting at 1 pm ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

I’m excited and thankful to be able to watch @NASCAR @iRacing Pro Invitational today on @FS1 It was a great race last week excited for some racing today. — Mark Martin (@markmartin) March 29, 2020

We’re excited too, and can’t wait to get back out on the virtual track.

But, before the light turns green, we’ve got our NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass answering any and all of your burning questions.

And a behind the scenes conversation with NASCAR Cup Series driver and winner from the first iRacing Pro Invitational race at Miami Homestead, Denny Hamlin, ahead of today’s virtual race.

Plus a closer look at his rig setup at home!

Sounds like he’s put some miles in this week, and he’s ready to go.

I’ve put in 10% of the time on Texas that I did at Homestead. Competition getting faster. This could get ugly. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 27, 2020

But not everyone is quite as confident as Hamlin. We already know NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman is going to blame his hiccups on his pup for a second week in a row.

Roscoe better not mess this up https://t.co/DpxNpPgs3R — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) March 29, 2020

Well drivers are just going doggone wild! NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto is really taking advantage of “at-home” racing.

We expected sweatpants, but this is just next level.

Alright, it’s time! NASCAR Cup Series driver and our “in-race” analyst Clint Bowyer is locked in and feeling confident in week two.

It wouldn’t be race day without the call from your grand marshal.

We’ve got a Texas favorite in the house – literally. Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman delivered an introduction worthy of a winner.

And we’re off!

Retweet if you're watching! We are GREEN for iRacing at Texas Motor Speedway.#ProInvitationalSeries | @NASCARonFOX pic.twitter.com/ZMRo6gkaJN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 29, 2020

We’ve got our first crash of the day! NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney and “Rowdy” Kyle Busch were among those involved.

Well folks, 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Christopher Bell brings out our first caution.

Ever wonder what it feels like to be sitting in the driver’s seat during one of those crashes? Well you can experience it virtually!

Meanwhile Clint Bowyer is having some problems of his own.

But we’re here to help. Watch out Jeff Gordon, our NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds is coming for your job.

It’s time for NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliot to make a pit stop too.

While his doggo, Fletch stopped entirely. Sorry dad, he’s no longer amused.

I think Fletch 🐕 gave up on us. We need some tires and we can get back in it. #di9 pic.twitter.com/TebM7X0mV6 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 29, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.