The NASCAR world is coming together in the fight against COVID-19

As the United States – and the world – fights against COVID-19, several teams, NASCAR manufacturers, and those involved in the NASCAR industry are doing things to help communities battle and cope.

Among them:

Wood Brothers Racing has received $33,500 in donations – from 1251 individual donors – to purchase, as of Thursday, 212 computer tablets that have been sent to 12 nursing home facilities so patients can have them and talk to their families because they are not able to visit.

The Joey Logano Foundation is offering one free kids meal per child, per day, from Bobbee O’S BBQ in Charlotte.

Just a reminder, our free kid’s meal program at Bobbee O’s BBQ in Charlotte, NC is still running but with updates! The meals can be redeemed now any time between 11a-9p Monday-Thursday, 11a-11p Friday-Saturday and 11a-7p on Sunday. Bobbee O’s offers takeout and delivery! pic.twitter.com/LMZKHCMuN4 — JoeyLoganoFoundation (@JoeyLoganoFDN) March 25, 2020

The NASCAR Foundation raised funds for Feed the Children in the Homestead area. Denny Hamlin donated $6,400 in his win last Sunday of the eNASCAR iRacing event ($5,000 for the win and $100 for every lap led), The Kevin Harvick Foundation, Fox, iRacing, Dixie Vodka and Coca-Cola have also pledged to this campaign, raising nearly $40,000. The NASCAR Foundation will continue those efforts with local organizations as part of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series schedule.

During Sunday’s iRacing event, I’m pledging $100 for each lap I lead and $5000 if I win the race to benefit families affected by COVID-19 in the Homestead-Miami area. @NASCAR_FDN @feedthechildren. Who’s with me? @JoeGibbsRacing @KyleBusch. For more info https://t.co/tibiUfh4oK https://t.co/tH3q2EfD4R pic.twitter.com/1ADXTXOPoe — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 20, 2020

Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson shot a Public Service Announcement for the North Carolina governor’s office:

These guys know a thing or two about going fast. But to stop the spread of the new Coronavirus, life is going to slow down for a little bit. pic.twitter.com/m4KMEh9YN3 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 26, 2020

Jimmie Johnson has donated a pair of signed race shoes and Dale Earnhardt Jr. has pledged a pair of signed racing gloves, and anyone who donates $25 to Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund through their efforts will be eligible to win these items from a random draw.

Donated a pair of gloves to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. This supports preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities for those affected and for the responders. Join me in making a difference.https://t.co/57s6a99Fmd — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 23, 2020

Austin Dillon and Anthony Alfredo have been working with esports organization FaZe Clan to raise funds for the #Fight2Fund in partnership with CARE, Feeding America, and World Vision.

Stewart-Haas Racing took all of the protective masks in its inventory and donated them to Charlotte-area hospitals. (The masks were used by SHR’s fabricators, paint & body technicians, and chassis builders).

Roush Fenway Racing donated 1.5 cases of N95 masks to Lake Norman Regional and donated shields and safety glasses to Northeast Medical.

Eldora Speedway donated about 3,000 masks to local healthcare providers. The track had obtained the masks in case it needed them for workers and teams during upcoming events when it appeared there could be races without fans.

ZMax Dragway across from Charlotte Motor Speedway is being used by Atrium Health, which has set up a drive-through coronavirus testing center.

Samantha Busch provided lunch (and their energy drink) to healthcare workers:

The @RowdyEnergy team wanted to say a HUGE thank you to our healthcare workers & maintenance crew for working so tirelessly so we wanted to provide them with some lunch & some Rowdy Energy! ✨ Do your part to help stop spreading the virus 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2O3EIRrK2U — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) March 25, 2020

Ford Motor Company, in cooperation with the UAW, will assemble more than 100,000 critically needed plastic face shields per week and is working with GE and 3M on production of respirators.

General Motors and Ventec Life Systems, in cooperation with StopTheSpread.org, are collaborating to enable Ventec to increase production of its respiratory care products.

Technique, which is expected to be the chassis builder of the NextGen car and provides chassis components to several teams, is making face shields for healthcare providers in Michigan.

Composite Resources, which builds the deck lids for NASCAR Cup cars, took an assembly line that created tourniquets and has converted it into a mask production line and already has manufactured and sold thousands of masks.

Brad Keselowski’s KAM (Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing) also is working on the ability to produce face shields.