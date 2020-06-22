Following the discovery of a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace on Sunday, NASCAR and its drivers stood in solidarity with the sport’s only Black full-time driver at Talladega on Monday.

The show of support started before the race, with the message “#IStandWithBubba” painted on the infield grass.

#IStandWithBubba has been added to the tri-oval grass at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/cogyyCIxUR Article continues below ... — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020

At 2:30 p.m. ET, about 30 minutes before Monday’s Geico 500 (which had been postponed from Sunday due to rain), drivers gathered around Wallace’s car.

Large group of drivers gathering by Bubba Wallace’s 43 here at Talladega. Richard Petty appears to be in attendance. pic.twitter.com/KfkyI9HN6s — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) June 22, 2020

In an incredible moment, at 2:45 p.m. ET, the large gathering of drivers and crew members then made their way down pit road alongside Wallace’s No. 43:

We rally around @BubbaWallace. Fellow drivers push his No. 43 car to the front in Talladega.#IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/n0YwN1qq5l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020

The love and encouragement brought Wallace to tears …

With the drivers standing in solidarity behind him Bubba couldn’t hold back the tears. Strong show of support before the race. ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ 3pm ET pic.twitter.com/O5BRUWFZxq — Vince Welch (@vincewelch) June 22, 2020

… as he took a picture with those who have his back.

The show of support follows an absolutely heinous act. Late Sunday evening, NASCAR revealed a noose had been discovered in Wallace’s garage stall and launched an immediate investigation.

NASCAR statement on a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace: #nascar pic.twitter.com/rhBpywQ288 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020

Monday, NASCAR President Steve Phelps told reporters the FBI is involved in the investigation, and any perpetrator or perpetrators will be banned from the sport, no matter who they are:

“We’re going to use every effort we can to determine who has done this, whether it’s a single person or multiple people,” Phelps said. “The director of the FBI has informed the Birmingham office to find it as well. So all the resources available to NASCAR, the FBI, the teams and all the drivers and anyone who would have any access to this have said, ‘Hey, we want to make sure that we figure out who has done this vile act.’”

For the latest on the situation, including the timeline of events leading up to Sunday, click here.

This is a developing story.