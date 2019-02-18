Toles has personal matter, doesn’t report to Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles did not report to spring training camp on Monday’s voluntary full squad reporting day because of an unspecified personal matter.

Manager Dave Roberts said there is no timeline for Toles’ arrival. The mandatory reporting date is Saturday.

“We’ll get Andrew here when things work out; he works through some personal things,” Roberts said Monday. “He has our full support, certainly.”

Given the contact he and his staff keep with their players in the off-season, Robert said Toles’ absence was surprising.

“Obviously, things are sometimes unpredictable and family, personal issues obviously have to come before baseball and you got to take care of that,” Roberts said. “So, yeah, it was a surprise. And I think that is kind of the unpredictability of life. So, we’ve got to adjust, but like I said, he has our full support and we will go from there.”

Toles has a challenge to make the major league roster, even after outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp were traded to Cincinnati.

The left-handed hitting Toles spent most of last year at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he hit .306 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs in 71 games. He was the Dodgers’ starting left fielder in the second half of 2016 and until May 9 the following year, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.