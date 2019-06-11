Pena scheduled to start for Angels against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-22, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (32-35, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Angels: Felix Pena (3-1, 4.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels and Dodgers will face off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday.

The Angels are 18-18 in home games. They have a team on-base percentage of .334, good for fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .450.

The Dodgers are 20-15 in road games. They have a team on-base percentage of .339, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with a mark of .425. The Angels won the last meeting 5-3. Ty Buttrey secured his fourth victory and Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Joe Kelly took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 34 extra base hits and is batting .300. Shohei Ohtani is 8-for-33 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 54 RBIs and is batting .353. David Freese is 8-for-21 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), David Fletcher: day-to-day (left shoulder soreness), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-day IL (hip).