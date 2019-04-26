New York Yankees to visit the San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees (14-11, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-14, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (2-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.66 ERA, .97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit Oracle Park to play the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants are 5-5 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .349 this season. Pablo Sandoval leads the team with a mark of .694.

The Yankees are 6-4 on the road. New York has hit 42 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Luke Voit leads the club with seven, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .494. Sandoval is 7-for-22 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Brett Gardner leads the Yankees with 10 extra base hits and has 11 RBIs. Gary Sanchez is 8-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).