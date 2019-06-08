Giants face off against the Dodgers in division matchup

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-21, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-36, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Rich Hill (2-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (3-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Francisco and Los Angeles will play on Saturday at Oracle Park.

The Giants are 12-14 against the rest of their division. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.63, Jeff Samardzija paces the staff with a mark of 3.61.

The Dodgers are 15-7 against NL West Division opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .264 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .365. The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Reyes Moronta earned his third victory and Brandon Crawford went 1-for-3 with an RBI for San Francisco. Clayton Kershaw registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with nine home runs and is slugging .479. Joe Panik has nine hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 35 extra base hits and has 54 RBIs. Corey Seager is 13-for-36 with six doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Buster Posey: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-day IL (hip).