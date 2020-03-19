Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe reveals cancer diagnosis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe announced Wednesday on social media that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 27-year-old infielder-outfielder left spring training three weeks ago to visit doctors and have tests.

“I unfortunately learned that I have testicular cancer. The good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable,” Joe posted on Instagram. “I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now.”

Joe said he is maintaining a positive outlook for what he hopes is a full recovery. He thanked his family, friends, the Dodgers organization and his teammates for their “incredible love and support during this difficult time.”

He said he’s sharing his ordeal in the hope of bringing increased awareness to men’s health.

Joe had 15 plate appearances for the San Francisco Giants last year, with one hit and one run. He batted .067.

At Triple-A Oklahoma City, he hit .300 with a .929 OPS, 15 home runs and 68 RBI.

Joe was drafted 39th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 out of the University of San Diego, his hometown.