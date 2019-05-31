Dodgers host the Phillies following Ryu’s solid showing

Philadelphia Phillies (33-23, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-19, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (5-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (6-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers are 22-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 88 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 20, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Phillies are 13-12 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .322, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .398. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 52 RBIs and is batting .377. Max Muncy is 12-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 60 hits and has 28 RBIs. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .307 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Turner: day-to-day (hamstring), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (groin).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).