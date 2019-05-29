Buehler expected to start for Los Angeles against New York

New York Mets (27-27, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-19, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.93 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (5-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York will play at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 20-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .459, good for fourth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .770 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Mets are 12-18 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .266. The Mets won the last meeting 7-3. Steven Matz notched his fourth victory and Conforto went 1-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for New York. Yimi Garcia registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 73 hits and is batting .382. Max Muncy is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 53 hits and is batting .262. Pete Alonso is 7-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 7-3, .246 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (groin).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).