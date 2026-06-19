3:31p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Türkiye vs. Paraguay Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Published: Jun 19, 2026 - 7:45 PM ET
Redemption will be at the forefront of both teams' minds as Türkiye and Paraguay face off. The two will duke it out at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium after suffering crushing defeats in their opening matches.
For Türkiye, a 2-0 loss was dealt against them in their Vancouver match versus Australia, keeping them at zero points. Paraguay, point-less as well, was dealt a harsher blow against the Stars and Stripes, falling 4-1 in their Group D opener.
In terms of win probability, Türkiye sees slight favor at -103 odds against Paraguay's +300.
Here are the top plays from Türkiye vs. Paraguay:
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Live Coverage for this began on 7:45p ET
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