FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Spain vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Spain Takes The Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Lamine Yamal, meet Los Angeles Stadium.

Spain and Austria are playing in the round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday. Although it began the tournament with a shocking draw against Cape Verde, Spain — which is favored to beat Austria (-330) — then kept a clean sheet in its next two games: a 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia and a 1-0 win against Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Austria broke even in Group J, winning its first game, losing its second and then drawing its final group stage match against Algeria, 3-3.

Here are the top plays from Spain vs. Austria:

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Sort By Oldest 2:02p ET Spain vs. Austria Live Score 3:41p ET GOAL! 3:39p ET Yamal Handles 3:33p ET Spain Goal Called Back 3:25p ET Hydration Check 3:24p ET Early Chance For Austria 2:23p ET Lamine Yamal Arrival

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