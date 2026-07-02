FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Spain Takes The Lead
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Spain Takes The Lead

Updated: Jul 02, 2026 - 3:43 PM ET

Lamine Yamal, meet Los Angeles Stadium.

Spain and Austria are playing in the round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday. Although it began the tournament with a shocking draw against Cape Verde, Spain — which is favored to beat Austria (-330) — then kept a clean sheet in its next two games: a 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia and a 1-0 win against Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Austria broke even in Group J, winning its first game, losing its second and then drawing its final group stage match against Algeria, 3-3.

Here are the top plays from Spain vs. Austria:

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2:02p ET

Spain vs. Austria Live Score

3:41p ET

GOAL!

3:39p ET

Yamal Handles

3:33p ET

Spain Goal Called Back

3:25p ET

Hydration Check

3:24p ET

Early Chance For Austria

2:23p ET

Lamine Yamal Arrival

Live Coverage for this began on 3:37p ET
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