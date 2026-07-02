2:02p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Spain Takes The Lead
Updated: Jul 02, 2026 - 3:43 PM ET
Lamine Yamal, meet Los Angeles Stadium.
Spain and Austria are playing in the round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday. Although it began the tournament with a shocking draw against Cape Verde, Spain — which is favored to beat Austria (-330) — then kept a clean sheet in its next two games: a 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia and a 1-0 win against Uruguay.
Meanwhile, Austria broke even in Group J, winning its first game, losing its second and then drawing its final group stage match against Algeria, 3-3.
Here are the top plays from Spain vs. Austria:
7 posts
3:41p ET
GOAL!
3:39p ET
Yamal Handles
3:33p ET
Spain Goal Called Back
3:25p ET
Hydration Check
3:24p ET
Early Chance For Austria
2:23p ET
Lamine Yamal Arrival
Live Coverage for this began on 3:37p ET
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