3:25p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Scotland vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Underway In Boston Stadium
Updated: Jun 19, 2026 - 5:58 PM ET
Scotland will hope to continue its strong start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in its second group stage match against Morocco at Boston Stadium.
Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in its World Cup opener for its first win at the tournament since 1990. That win, along with Morocco's 1-1 tie with Brazil, put Scotland at the top of Group C. If Scotland is going to hold on to that spot, it's going to need all three points against Morocco, which is favored to win the match with -139 odds.
Here are the top plays from Scotland vs. Morocco:
4 posts
5:52p ET
Tartan Army Is Ready
5:10p ET
Starting Lineup For Morocco
5:08p ET
Starting Lineup For Scotland
Live Coverage for this began on 5:58p ET
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