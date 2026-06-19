FIFA Men's World Cup
Scotland vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Underway In Boston Stadium
FIFA Men's World Cup

Scotland vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Underway In Boston Stadium

Updated: Jun 19, 2026 - 5:58 PM ET

Scotland will hope to continue its strong start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in its second group stage match against Morocco at Boston Stadium.

Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in its World Cup opener for its first win at the tournament since 1990. That win, along with Morocco's 1-1 tie with Brazil, put Scotland at the top of Group C. If Scotland is going to hold on to that spot, it's going to need all three points against Morocco, which is favored to win the match with -139 odds.

Here are the top plays from Scotland vs. Morocco: 

4 posts
Sort By Newest
3:25p ET

Scotland vs. Morocco Live Score, How To Watch

5:52p ET

Tartan Army Is Ready

5:10p ET

Starting Lineup For Morocco

5:08p ET

Starting Lineup For Scotland

Live Coverage for this began on 5:58p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs AustraliaWatch Brazil vs Haiti Watch Brazil vs Haiti
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes