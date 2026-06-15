FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Live Updates, Score: Underway From Miami Stadium Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The last time Saudi Arabia opened its World Cup against a CONMEBOL heavyweight, it pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in the history of the tournament.

While Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay isn't anywhere near the World Cup favorite that Lionel Messi's Argentina was in 2022, it is still one of the heavyweights in Group H, putting Saudi Arabia in a familiar and exciting position entering Monday's match at Miami Stadium.

Here are the top plays from Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay:

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Sort By Oldest 4:24p ET Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Live Score 5:36p ET Saudi Arabia Aims To Take Down Another South American Giant 5:07p ET Starting Lineups For Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

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