FIFA Men's World Cup
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Live Updates, Score: Underway From Miami Stadium
FIFA Men's World Cup

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Live Updates, Score: Underway From Miami Stadium

Updated: Jun 15, 2026 - 6:04 PM ET

The last time Saudi Arabia opened its World Cup against a CONMEBOL heavyweight, it pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in the history of the tournament.

While Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay isn't anywhere near the World Cup favorite that Lionel Messi's Argentina was in 2022, it is still one of the heavyweights in Group H, putting Saudi Arabia in a familiar and exciting position entering Monday's match at Miami Stadium.

Here are the top plays from Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay:

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4:24p ET

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Live Score

5:36p ET

Saudi Arabia Aims To Take Down Another South American Giant

5:07p ET

Starting Lineups For Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Live Coverage for this began on 5:00p ET
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