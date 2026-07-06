2:00p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. Spain Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
Updated: Jul 06, 2026 - 2:53 PM ET
Cristiano Ronaldo. Lamine Yamal.
The Iberian rivals, Portugal and Spain, face off at Dallas Stadium in the round of 16. Portugal is coming off a thrilling win over Croatia in the round of 32, with Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos each contributing a goal in the victory. Meanwhile, Spain, which is the favorite to win the match (-155), is fresh off an electric, 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32.
Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. Spain:
5 posts
2:53p ET
Pregame Respect
2:49p ET
What's Ronaldo's Legacy?
2:23p ET
All About The Stars
2:21p ET
Portugal Takes The Pitch
Live Coverage for this began on 2:00p ET
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