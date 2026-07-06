FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. Spain Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Portugal vs. Spain Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals

Updated: Jul 06, 2026 - 2:53 PM ET

Cristiano Ronaldo. Lamine Yamal.

The Iberian rivals, Portugal and Spain, face off at Dallas Stadium in the round of 16. Portugal is coming off a thrilling win over Croatia in the round of 32, with Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos each contributing a goal in the victory. Meanwhile, Spain, which is the favorite to win the match (-155), is fresh off an electric, 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32.

Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. Spain:

5 posts
Sort By Newest
2:00p ET

Portugal vs. Spain Live Score

2:53p ET

Pregame Respect

2:49p ET

What's Ronaldo's Legacy?

2:23p ET

All About The Stars

2:21p ET

Portugal Takes The Pitch

Live Coverage for this began on 2:00p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Portugal vs. Spain Watch Portugal vs. SpainWatch USA vs. Belgium Watch USA vs. BelgiumWatch Argentina vs. Egypt Watch Argentina vs. EgyptWatch Switzerland vs. Colombia Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes