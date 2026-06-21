FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup New Zealand vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

After New Zealand's draw against Iran, it will be looking for its first win of the FIFA World Cup against Egypt at BC Place in Vancouver.

New Zealand's Elijah Just put the ball in the net twice against Iran and can stay in the Golden Boot race with another goal on Sunday. But Egypt has star power on its side with Mohamed Salah, and is favored to win with -167 odds.

Here are the top plays from New Zealand vs. Egypt:

7 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 9:38p ET Egypt Regain Control After Hydration Break 9:24p ET New Zealand Lead At Hydration Break 9:17p ET Surman Powers New Zealand In Front 9:15p ET Lively Start In Egypt-New Zealand 9:01p ET Historic First Win Up For Grabs 8:58p ET Egypt And New Zealand Lineups Confirmed 8:25p ET New Zealand vs. Egypt Live Score, How To Watch

share