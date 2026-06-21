9:38p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
New Zealand vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 9:43 PM ET
After New Zealand's draw against Iran, it will be looking for its first win of the FIFA World Cup against Egypt at BC Place in Vancouver.
New Zealand's Elijah Just put the ball in the net twice against Iran and can stay in the Golden Boot race with another goal on Sunday. But Egypt has star power on its side with Mohamed Salah, and is favored to win with -167 odds.
Here are the top plays from New Zealand vs. Egypt:
7 posts
9:24p ET
New Zealand Lead At Hydration Break
9:17p ET
Surman Powers New Zealand In Front
9:15p ET
Lively Start In Egypt-New Zealand
9:01p ET
Historic First Win Up For Grabs
8:58p ET
Egypt And New Zealand Lineups Confirmed
8:25p ET
New Zealand vs. Egypt Live Score, How To Watch
Live Coverage for this began on 8:27p ET
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