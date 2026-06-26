FIFA Men's World Cup
New Zealand vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Underway In Vancouver
FIFA Men's World Cup

New Zealand vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Underway In Vancouver

Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 11:03 PM ET

With both teams seeking their first win, New Zealand and Belgium will be playing at BC Place Vancouver, facing off for the first time. 

New Zealand is coming for redemption after losing their last game to Egypt, 3-1, while Belgium has remained level with two draws, most recently coming from their game against Iran, 1-1. 

Belgium is heavily favorited to win this game, as they will enter the pitch with -526 victory odds.

Here are the top plays from New Zealand vs. Belgium:

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10:09p ET

New Zealand vs. Belgium Live Score, How To Watch

10:16p ET

New Zealand Starting Lineup

10:14p ET

Belgium Starting Lineup, Jérémy Doku Returns

Live Coverage for this began on 10:10p ET
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