FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup New Zealand vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Underway In Vancouver Updated: share facebook x reddit link

With both teams seeking their first win, New Zealand and Belgium will be playing at BC Place Vancouver, facing off for the first time.

New Zealand is coming for redemption after losing their last game to Egypt, 3-1, while Belgium has remained level with two draws, most recently coming from their game against Iran, 1-1.

Belgium is heavily favorited to win this game, as they will enter the pitch with -526 victory odds.

Here are the top plays from New Zealand vs. Belgium:

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Sort By Oldest 10:09p ET New Zealand vs. Belgium Live Score, How To Watch 10:16p ET New Zealand Starting Lineup 10:14p ET Belgium Starting Lineup, Jérémy Doku Returns

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