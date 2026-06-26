10:09p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
New Zealand vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Underway In Vancouver
Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 11:03 PM ET
With both teams seeking their first win, New Zealand and Belgium will be playing at BC Place Vancouver, facing off for the first time.
New Zealand is coming for redemption after losing their last game to Egypt, 3-1, while Belgium has remained level with two draws, most recently coming from their game against Iran, 1-1.
Belgium is heavily favorited to win this game, as they will enter the pitch with -526 victory odds.
Here are the top plays from New Zealand vs. Belgium:
3 posts
10:16p ET
New Zealand Starting Lineup
10:14p ET
Belgium Starting Lineup, Jérémy Doku Returns
Live Coverage for this began on 10:10p ET
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