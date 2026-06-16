FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Jordan vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Austria Jordan Level At 1-1 Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The World Cup has a way of bringing unfamiliar opponents together, doesn't it? That's exactly the case Tuesday night when Jordan and Austria clash for the first time ever at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Both teams arrive with something to prove. Jordan is set for its World Cup debut, while Austria makes its tournament debut on the sport's biggest stage since 1998, ending a 28-year absence.

Austria enters the matchup as a considerable favorite at -310, led by captain David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer, both capable of changing the game in an instant. Jordan, meanwhile, turns to Musa Al-Taamari to lead its attack as the nation’s most accomplished player.

Al-Taamari made history as the first Jordanian to play in Ligue 1 and previously lifted a league title with APOEL in Cyprus. If Jordan is to pull off the upset, it will likely need a standout performance from its star attacker.

Here are the top plays from Jordan vs. Austria:

8 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 1:18a ET Olwan Makes History For Jordan 1:13a ET Arnautovic Enters For Austria 1:00a ET Austria Lead Jordan At The Break 12:37a ET Austria Pushing For A Second 12:27a ET Schmid Strike Breaks The Deadlock 12:11a ET Austria Face Key Group Test Against Jordan 12:01a ET Alaba Captains Austria Against Jordan 3:57p ET Jordan vs. Austria Live Score

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