FIFA Men's World Cup
Jordan vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Austria Jordan Level At 1-1
FIFA Men's World Cup

Jordan vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Austria Jordan Level At 1-1

Updated: Jun 17, 2026 - 1:27 AM ET

The World Cup has a way of bringing unfamiliar opponents together, doesn't it? That's exactly the case Tuesday night when Jordan and Austria clash for the first time ever at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Both teams arrive with something to prove. Jordan is set for its World Cup debut, while Austria makes its tournament debut on the sport's biggest stage since 1998, ending a 28-year absence.

Austria enters the matchup as a considerable favorite at -310, led by captain David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer, both capable of changing the game in an instant. Jordan, meanwhile, turns to Musa Al-Taamari to lead its attack as the nation’s most accomplished player. 

Al-Taamari made history as the first Jordanian to play in Ligue 1 and previously lifted a league title with APOEL in Cyprus. If Jordan is to pull off the upset, it will likely need a standout performance from its star attacker.

Here are the top plays from Jordan vs. Austria:

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1:18a ET

Olwan Makes History For Jordan

1:13a ET

Arnautovic Enters For Austria

1:00a ET

Austria Lead Jordan At The Break

12:37a ET

Austria Pushing For A Second

12:27a ET

Schmid Strike Breaks The Deadlock

12:11a ET

Austria Face Key Group Test Against Jordan

12:01a ET

Alaba Captains Austria Against Jordan

3:57p ET

Jordan vs. Austria Live Score

Live Coverage for this began on 11:11p ET
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