Ghana vs. Panama Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Going head-to-head for the first time ever, Ghana and Panama square up for a Group L showdown in Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.
Both countries face a competitive Group L alongside Croatia and England, but both teams open the tournament with high expectations. After Panama failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, their chance at redemption starts with facing Ghana, who are gearing up for their fifth tournament appearance.
Ghana's recent friendly results, with three losses and two draws since November 2025, now put them in a must-win position under new manager Carlos Queiroz. As for Panama, their recent 6-2 friendly loss to Brazil raises concern, and a win over Ghana would be the start to getting back in the win column.
Here are the top plays from Ghana vs. Panama:
Cagey Start At First Hydration Break
Waterman Forces Early Save
Managers Set For Tactical Battle
Group L Stakes High In Toronto
Ghana vs. Panama Lineups: Ayew Captains Ghana
Ghana vs. Panama Live Score
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Alone Atop Oddsboard After Opening Win
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Alone Atop Oddsboard After Opening Win
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup