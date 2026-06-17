FIFA Men's World Cup
Ghana vs. Panama Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ghana vs. Panama Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 17, 2026 - 7:47 PM ET

Going head-to-head for the first time ever, Ghana and Panama square up for a Group L showdown in Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada. 

Both countries face a competitive Group L alongside Croatia and England, but both teams open the tournament with high expectations. After Panama failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, their chance at redemption starts with facing Ghana, who are gearing up for their fifth tournament appearance. 

Ghana's recent friendly results, with three losses and two draws since November 2025, now put them in a must-win position under new manager Carlos Queiroz. As for Panama, their recent 6-2 friendly loss to Brazil raises concern, and a win over Ghana would be the start to getting back in the win column. 

Here are the top plays from Ghana vs. Panama:

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7:44p ET

Panama Controlling Possession, Ghana On The Back Foot

7:26p ET

Cagey Start At First Hydration Break

7:08p ET

Waterman Forces Early Save

6:59p ET

Managers Set For Tactical Battle

6:25p ET

Group L Stakes High In Toronto

6:19p ET

Ghana vs. Panama Lineups: Ayew Captains Ghana

6:05p ET

Ghana vs. Panama Live Score

Live Coverage for this began on 6:05p ET
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