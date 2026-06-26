FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Egypt vs. Iran Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

After securing its first-ever World Cup win, Egypt is riding a monumental high. It will hope to continue this going against Iran at Seattle Stadium.

Iran started out the tournament with a draw against New Zealand, 2-2. The week after, it drew again with Belgium, 0-0. These performances have placed the team in the No. 2 spot in Group G, right behind Egypt.

Egypt has not only a win under its belt, but also the odds to win this game coming at +142. Hopefully, this serves as a confidence boost, allowing the Pharaohs to secure their spot in the round of 32.

Here are the top plays from Egypt vs. Iran on Friday:

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Sort By Oldest 10:31p ET Egypt vs. Iran Live Score 11:13p ET Shobeir Denies Taremi From The Spot 11:08p ET Saber Gives Egypt Early Lead 10:46p ET Big Implications On The Line 10:32p ET Egypt And Iran Lineups Confirmed

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