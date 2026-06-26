10:31p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Egypt vs. Iran Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 11:13 PM ET
After securing its first-ever World Cup win, Egypt is riding a monumental high. It will hope to continue this going against Iran at Seattle Stadium.
Iran started out the tournament with a draw against New Zealand, 2-2. The week after, it drew again with Belgium, 0-0. These performances have placed the team in the No. 2 spot in Group G, right behind Egypt.
Egypt has not only a win under its belt, but also the odds to win this game coming at +142. Hopefully, this serves as a confidence boost, allowing the Pharaohs to secure their spot in the round of 32.
Here are the top plays from Egypt vs. Iran on Friday:
5 posts
11:13p ET
Shobeir Denies Taremi From The Spot
11:08p ET
Saber Gives Egypt Early Lead
10:46p ET
Big Implications On The Line
10:32p ET
Egypt And Iran Lineups Confirmed
Live Coverage for this began on 10:48p ET
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