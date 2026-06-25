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FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Live Updates, Score: Ivory Coast Set The Tone
Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 4:27 PM ET
Will Curaçao's Cinderella run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue into the knockout stage?
Curaçao, the smallest nation to ever compete at the tournament, has one point going into its group stage finale against the Ivory Coast at Philadelphia Stadium. If it manages to pull off a massive upset, its tournament could continue into the round of 32. Ivory Coast, on the other hand, led Germany in its last match, before conceding its advantage. Still, Ivory Coast remains in control of its destiny to finish second in Group E, and clinch a spot in the round of 32.
Here are the top plays from Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast:
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Ivory Coast Strike Early
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Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Scenarios
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Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Lineups
Live Coverage for this began on 4:27p ET
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