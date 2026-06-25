Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Live Updates, Score: Ivory Coast Set The Tone

Curaçao, the smallest nation to ever compete at the tournament, has one point going into its group stage finale against the Ivory Coast at Philadelphia Stadium. If it manages to pull off a massive upset, its tournament could continue into the round of 32. Ivory Coast, on the other hand, led Germany in its last match, before conceding its advantage. Still, Ivory Coast remains in control of its destiny to finish second in Group E, and clinch a spot in the round of 32.