FIFA Men's World Cup
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 7:44 PM ET

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will be playing each other at Houston Stadium for what could be their last game of the World Cup.

Cape Verde opened the tournament with a surprising draw against Spain, shocking the world and putting themselves onto the map. They then drew a comeback game against Uruguay, putting them at 0-2-0. Saudi Arabia also drew with Uruguay in their opener but then took a tough loss to Spain, falling 4-0. 

Though this is Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup tournament appearance, they plan to come out swinging, just as they did for the first two games. This puts them as the narrow front-runner as their winning odds sit at +140.

Here are the top plays from Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia:

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5:11p ET

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Live Score, How To Watch

7:43p ET

Saudi Arabia-Cape Verde Could Open Up

7:32p ET

Saudi Arabia Chases Historic Knockout Spot

7:24p ET

Cape Verde Chases Historic Qualification

7:06p ET

Saudi Arabia And Cape Verde Lineups Confirmed

Live Coverage for this began on 7:00p ET
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