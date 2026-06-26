FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will be playing each other at Houston Stadium for what could be their last game of the World Cup.

Cape Verde opened the tournament with a surprising draw against Spain, shocking the world and putting themselves onto the map. They then drew a comeback game against Uruguay, putting them at 0-2-0. Saudi Arabia also drew with Uruguay in their opener but then took a tough loss to Spain, falling 4-0.

Though this is Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup tournament appearance, they plan to come out swinging, just as they did for the first two games. This puts them as the narrow front-runner as their winning odds sit at +140.

Here are the top plays from Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia:

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Sort By Oldest 5:11p ET Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Live Score, How To Watch 7:43p ET Saudi Arabia-Cape Verde Could Open Up 7:32p ET Saudi Arabia Chases Historic Knockout Spot 7:24p ET Cape Verde Chases Historic Qualification 7:06p ET Saudi Arabia And Cape Verde Lineups Confirmed

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