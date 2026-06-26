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FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 7:44 PM ET
Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will be playing each other at Houston Stadium for what could be their last game of the World Cup.
Cape Verde opened the tournament with a surprising draw against Spain, shocking the world and putting themselves onto the map. They then drew a comeback game against Uruguay, putting them at 0-2-0. Saudi Arabia also drew with Uruguay in their opener but then took a tough loss to Spain, falling 4-0.
Though this is Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup tournament appearance, they plan to come out swinging, just as they did for the first two games. This puts them as the narrow front-runner as their winning odds sit at +140.
Here are the top plays from Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia:
5 posts
7:43p ET
Saudi Arabia-Cape Verde Could Open Up
7:32p ET
Saudi Arabia Chases Historic Knockout Spot
7:24p ET
Cape Verde Chases Historic Qualification
7:06p ET
Saudi Arabia And Cape Verde Lineups Confirmed
Live Coverage for this began on 7:00p ET
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