FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada vs. Qatar Live Updates, Score: Canada Takes An Early Lead
FIFA Men's World Cup

Canada vs. Qatar Live Updates, Score: Canada Takes An Early Lead

Updated: Jun 18, 2026 - 6:36 PM ET

Canada will have a chance to secure its first men's FIFA World Cup win on home soil in its second group stage match against Qatar at BC Place.

The last time these two faced off was in 2022, during an international friendly. Canada defeated Qatar 2-0, scoring both goals in the opening minutes of the match.

Here are the best moments from Canada vs. Qatar:

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5:01p ET

Canada vs. Qatar Live Score, How To Watch

6:36p ET

Red Card For Qatar

6:32p ET

Jonathan David Doubles Canada's Lead

6:19p ET

Cyle Larin Puts Canada Ahead Early

6:01p ET

Canadian Fans Have Arrived

5:18p ET

Group B Implications

5:05p ET

Starting Lineups For Canada vs. Qatar

Live Coverage for this began on 6:01p ET
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