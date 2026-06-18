5:01p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada vs. Qatar Live Updates, Score: Canada Takes An Early Lead
Updated: Jun 18, 2026 - 6:36 PM ET
Canada will have a chance to secure its first men's FIFA World Cup win on home soil in its second group stage match against Qatar at BC Place.
The last time these two faced off was in 2022, during an international friendly. Canada defeated Qatar 2-0, scoring both goals in the opening minutes of the match.
Here are the best moments from Canada vs. Qatar:
7 posts
6:36p ET
Red Card For Qatar
6:32p ET
Jonathan David Doubles Canada's Lead
6:19p ET
Cyle Larin Puts Canada Ahead Early
6:01p ET
Canadian Fans Have Arrived
5:18p ET
Group B Implications
5:05p ET
Starting Lineups For Canada vs. Qatar
Live Coverage for this began on 6:01p ET
share
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Favored, England Rises After Opening Wins
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Favored, England Rises After Opening Wins
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3