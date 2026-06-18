FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Canada vs. Qatar Live Updates, Score: Canada Takes An Early Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Canada will have a chance to secure its first men's FIFA World Cup win on home soil in its second group stage match against Qatar at BC Place.

The last time these two faced off was in 2022, during an international friendly. Canada defeated Qatar 2-0, scoring both goals in the opening minutes of the match.

Here are the best moments from Canada vs. Qatar:

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Sort By Oldest 5:01p ET Canada vs. Qatar Live Score, How To Watch 6:36p ET Red Card For Qatar 6:32p ET Jonathan David Doubles Canada's Lead 6:19p ET Cyle Larin Puts Canada Ahead Early 6:01p ET Canadian Fans Have Arrived 5:18p ET Group B Implications 5:05p ET Starting Lineups For Canada vs. Qatar

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