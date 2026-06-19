FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Brazil vs. Haiti Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Brazil and Haiti go head-to-head at Philadelphia Stadium in their second group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the first competitive meeting between the two countries.

Brazil started its tournament with 1-1 draw vs. Morocco and is under immense pressure to get a result vs. Haiti, which lost to Scotland 1-0 in its World Cup opener. The good news for Brazil is that it's the heavy favorite at -1020, and has outscored Haiti 17-1 in three all-time matchups.

Here is are the top plays from Brazil vs. Haiti:

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Sort By Oldest 3:07p ET Brazil vs. Haiti Live Score, How To Watch 9:02p ET Brazil Lead At Hydration Break 8:58p ET Cunha Puts Brazil Ahead 8:50p ET Brazil Start On Front Foot 8:25p ET Ronaldinho In The House 8:20p ET Brazil Need Convincing Response 8:19p ET Haiti Look To Frustrate Brazil 8:12p ET Brazil And Haiti Lineups: Cunha Gets The Nod Over Igor Thiago

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