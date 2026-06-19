FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil vs. Haiti Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Brazil vs. Haiti Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals

Updated: Jun 19, 2026 - 9:02 PM ET

Brazil and Haiti go head-to-head at Philadelphia Stadium in their second group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the first competitive meeting between the two countries.

Brazil started its tournament with 1-1 draw vs. Morocco and is under immense pressure to get a result vs. Haiti, which lost to Scotland 1-0 in its World Cup opener. The good news for Brazil is that it's the heavy favorite at -1020, and has outscored Haiti 17-1 in three all-time matchups.

Here is are the top plays from Brazil vs. Haiti:

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3:07p ET

Brazil vs. Haiti Live Score, How To Watch

9:02p ET

Brazil Lead At Hydration Break

8:58p ET

Cunha Puts Brazil Ahead

8:50p ET

Brazil Start On Front Foot

8:25p ET

Ronaldinho In The House

8:20p ET

Brazil Need Convincing Response

8:19p ET

Haiti Look To Frustrate Brazil

8:12p ET

Brazil And Haiti Lineups: Cunha Gets The Nod Over Igor Thiago

Live Coverage for this began on 7:58p ET
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