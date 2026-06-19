3:07p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil vs. Haiti Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
Updated: Jun 19, 2026 - 9:02 PM ET
Brazil and Haiti go head-to-head at Philadelphia Stadium in their second group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the first competitive meeting between the two countries.
Brazil started its tournament with 1-1 draw vs. Morocco and is under immense pressure to get a result vs. Haiti, which lost to Scotland 1-0 in its World Cup opener. The good news for Brazil is that it's the heavy favorite at -1020, and has outscored Haiti 17-1 in three all-time matchups.
Here is are the top plays from Brazil vs. Haiti:
8 posts
9:02p ET
Brazil Lead At Hydration Break
8:58p ET
Cunha Puts Brazil Ahead
8:50p ET
Brazil Start On Front Foot
8:25p ET
Ronaldinho In The House
8:20p ET
Brazil Need Convincing Response
8:19p ET
Haiti Look To Frustrate Brazil
8:12p ET
Brazil And Haiti Lineups: Cunha Gets The Nod Over Igor Thiago
Live Coverage for this began on 7:58p ET
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