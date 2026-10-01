7:40p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Steelers vs. Browns Live Updates, Score: Cleveland Takes Early Lead
Updated: Oct 01, 2026 - 9:15 PM ET
The battle for the top of the AFC North kicks off Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns facing off. Fresh off big Week 3 wins, both 2-1 teams have an early chance to make a statement and take control of the division.
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers pulled off a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, while Deshaun Watson and the Browns snuck out a late 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Both coaches, Mike McCarthy and Todd Monken, will look to keep the rivalry intact with another competitive AFC North showing.
Following along for live updates and highlights from the Steelers vs. Browns.
6 posts
9:15p ET
Quinshon Judkins Touchdowns Give Browns The Lead Early
9:04p ET
Jaleel McLaughlin Scores 28-Yard Rushing Touchdown
8:59p ET
Aaron Rodgers Throw First Career Interception Against Browns
8:42p ET
Steelers Strike First: Roman Wilson Scores 14-Yard Touchdown
7:57p ET
Thursday Night Football Inactives
share
recommended
-
Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers
What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?
-
Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas: Every Cowboys-Steelers Trade All Time
NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays
Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'
-
NFL Fact Or Fiction: Raiders For Real? MVP Brock Purdy? Ruling On Your Week 3 Hot Takes
2026 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers
NFL Week 4 Betting Report: Books Being Flooded With Rams Money
Item 1 of 3