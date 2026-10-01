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Steelers vs. Browns Live Updates, Score: Cleveland Takes Early Lead
National Football League

Steelers vs. Browns Live Updates, Score: Cleveland Takes Early Lead

Updated: Oct 01, 2026 - 9:15 PM ET

The battle for the top of the AFC North kicks off Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns facing off. Fresh off big Week 3 wins, both 2-1 teams have an early chance to make a statement and take control of the division.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers pulled off a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, while Deshaun Watson and the Browns snuck out a late 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Both coaches, Mike McCarthy and Todd Monken, will look to keep the rivalry intact with another competitive AFC North showing.

Following along for live updates and highlights from the Steelers vs. Browns.

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7:40p ET

Live Scoreboard:

9:15p ET

Quinshon Judkins Touchdowns Give Browns The Lead Early

9:04p ET

Jaleel McLaughlin Scores 28-Yard Rushing Touchdown

8:59p ET

Aaron Rodgers Throw First Career Interception Against Browns

8:42p ET

Steelers Strike First: Roman Wilson Scores 14-Yard Touchdown

7:57p ET

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