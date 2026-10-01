National Football League

National Football League Steelers vs. Browns Live Updates, Score: Cleveland Takes Early Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The battle for the top of the AFC North kicks off Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns facing off. Fresh off big Week 3 wins, both 2-1 teams have an early chance to make a statement and take control of the division.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers pulled off a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, while Deshaun Watson and the Browns snuck out a late 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Both coaches, Mike McCarthy and Todd Monken, will look to keep the rivalry intact with another competitive AFC North showing.

Following along for live updates and highlights from the Steelers vs. Browns.

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Sort By Oldest 7:40p ET Live Scoreboard: 9:15p ET Quinshon Judkins Touchdowns Give Browns The Lead Early 9:04p ET Jaleel McLaughlin Scores 28-Yard Rushing Touchdown 8:59p ET Aaron Rodgers Throw First Career Interception Against Browns 8:42p ET Steelers Strike First: Roman Wilson Scores 14-Yard Touchdown 7:57p ET Thursday Night Football Inactives

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