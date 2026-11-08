National Football League

National Football League NFL Week 9 Live Updates, Score: Can Cowboys Get Back On Track? Will Giants Win Again? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Sunday is a special day in the NFL.

"FOX NFL Sunday" began the day by hosting pregame shows at Army and Navy's campuses in honor of Veterans Day. Later in the day, Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium to call the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots matchup on America's Game of the Week.

As for the other games on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams battle the Washington Commanders in the early slate. Later, the Las Vegas Raiders head back to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers, while the Seattle Seahawks look to get back on track when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are all the top moments and highlights from Sunday's slate.

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