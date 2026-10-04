11:35a ET
National Football League
National Football League
NFL Week 4 Live Updates, Scores: Colts-Commanders Battling In London; Rams-Eagles To Come
Updated: Oct 04, 2026 - 11:57 AM ET
Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season is loaded, to say the least.
Sunday's slate features four matchups between playoff teams from last season. The Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams in the early slate on FOX, while the New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. In the later slate, the Denver Broncos battle the San Francisco 49ers in the bay, and the Los Angeles Chargers look to get their first win of the season when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.
Those games don't include the only matchup between undefeated teams in Week 3. The Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of 3-0 teams in the late slate of Sunday's games.
Here are all of the top moments and highlights from Sunday's action.
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11:57a ET
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Among Inactives In Early Slate
11:40a ET
Marcus Mariota Departs Commanders' Matchup vs. Cots
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