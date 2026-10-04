National Football League
Lions vs. Panthers Live Updates, Score: Chuba Hubbard Gives Carolina The Lead
National Football League

Lions vs. Panthers Live Updates, Score: Chuba Hubbard Gives Carolina The Lead

Updated: Oct 04, 2026 - 8:56 PM ET

Sunday Night Football features a rare appearance for the Carolina Panthers, who host the Detroit Lions in their first Sunday night game since 2016.

The Lions enter 2-1, having beaten the Saints and the Jets, with their only loss coming in a Thursday night shootout at Buffalo. The Panthers are 1-2, coming off a narrow loss at Cleveland, following a blowout win over Atlanta and an opening loss to the Bears. 

Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs lead a Detroit offense facing a Carolina defense that's allowed the most rushing yards in the league, while Bryce Young and the Panthers will test a Lions defense that's given up the most passing yards through three weeks.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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7:48p ET

Live Scoreboard:

8:55p ET

Chuba Hubbard Responds For The Panthers

8:32p ET

Lions Score First

7:48p ET

Jalen Coker Out For Panthers, Full Inactives:

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