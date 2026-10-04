Lions vs. Panthers Live Updates, Score: Chuba Hubbard Gives Carolina The Lead
Sunday Night Football features a rare appearance for the Carolina Panthers, who host the Detroit Lions in their first Sunday night game since 2016.
The Lions enter 2-1, having beaten the Saints and the Jets, with their only loss coming in a Thursday night shootout at Buffalo. The Panthers are 1-2, coming off a narrow loss at Cleveland, following a blowout win over Atlanta and an opening loss to the Bears.
Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs lead a Detroit offense facing a Carolina defense that's allowed the most rushing yards in the league, while Bryce Young and the Panthers will test a Lions defense that's given up the most passing yards through three weeks.
Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
Chuba Hubbard Responds For The Panthers
Lions Score First
Jalen Coker Out For Panthers, Full Inactives:
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