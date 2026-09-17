National Football League
Lions vs. Bills Live Updates, Score: Bills Take Commanding Halftime Lead
National Football League

Lions vs. Bills Live Updates, Score: Bills Take Commanding Halftime Lead

Updated: Sep 17, 2026 - 10:33 PM ET

A new era will begin in Buffalo when the Bills host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. The new Highmark Stadium will play host to its first regular-season game, as the Bills said goodbye to their previous home for 53 seasons at the end of the 2025 season. 

Both teams are coming off thrilling Week 1 victories. The Bills scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to take down the Houston Texans, while the Lions were able to outlast the New Orleans Saints in overtime. 

Which team will improve to 2-0? Here are all the highlights from Thursday night's game:

10 posts
Sort By Newest
7:32p ET

Live Scoreboard:

10:33p ET

Josh Allen Scores His Fifth Touchdown Of The Game

10:17p ET

Lions Keep Fighting; Jared Goff Connects With Amon-Ra St. Brown For TD

9:30p ET

D.J. Moore Goes Down With Shoulder Injury; Questionable To Return

9:28p ET

Dalton Kincaid Scores Josh Allen's Fourth TD Of The First Half

9:19p ET

Jared Goff Connects With Jahmyr Gibbs For 11-Yard Touchdown

9:08p ET

Josh Allen Connects With Dawson Knox To Take Three TD Lead

8:43p ET

Josh Allen Finds Wide-Open Josh Palmer For 43-Yard Touchdown

8:31p ET

Josh Allen Scores First-Ever Touchdown At New Highmark Stadium

7:32p ET

Inactives For Lions-Bills

Live Coverage for this began on 9:49p ET
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: QB Stock Market Week 2: Why Caleb Williams' Ceiling Is Best QB On The Planet

QB Stock Market Week 2: Why Caleb Williams' Ceiling Is Best QB On The Planet

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes