7:32p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Lions vs. Bills Live Updates, Score: Bills Take Commanding Halftime Lead
Updated: Sep 17, 2026 - 10:33 PM ET
A new era will begin in Buffalo when the Bills host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. The new Highmark Stadium will play host to its first regular-season game, as the Bills said goodbye to their previous home for 53 seasons at the end of the 2025 season.
Both teams are coming off thrilling Week 1 victories. The Bills scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to take down the Houston Texans, while the Lions were able to outlast the New Orleans Saints in overtime.
Which team will improve to 2-0? Here are all the highlights from Thursday night's game:
10 posts
10:33p ET
Josh Allen Scores His Fifth Touchdown Of The Game
10:17p ET
Lions Keep Fighting; Jared Goff Connects With Amon-Ra St. Brown For TD
9:30p ET
D.J. Moore Goes Down With Shoulder Injury; Questionable To Return
9:28p ET
Dalton Kincaid Scores Josh Allen's Fourth TD Of The First Half
9:19p ET
Jared Goff Connects With Jahmyr Gibbs For 11-Yard Touchdown
9:08p ET
Josh Allen Connects With Dawson Knox To Take Three TD Lead
8:43p ET
Josh Allen Finds Wide-Open Josh Palmer For 43-Yard Touchdown
8:31p ET
Josh Allen Scores First-Ever Touchdown At New Highmark Stadium
7:32p ET
Inactives For Lions-Bills
Live Coverage for this began on 9:49p ET
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