National Football League

National Football League Lions vs. Bills Live Updates, Score: Bills Take Commanding Halftime Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

A new era will begin in Buffalo when the Bills host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. The new Highmark Stadium will play host to its first regular-season game, as the Bills said goodbye to their previous home for 53 seasons at the end of the 2025 season.

Both teams are coming off thrilling Week 1 victories. The Bills scored a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to take down the Houston Texans, while the Lions were able to outlast the New Orleans Saints in overtime.

Which team will improve to 2-0? Here are all the highlights from Thursday night's game:

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Sort By Oldest 7:32p ET Live Scoreboard: 10:33p ET Josh Allen Scores His Fifth Touchdown Of The Game 10:17p ET Lions Keep Fighting; Jared Goff Connects With Amon-Ra St. Brown For TD 9:30p ET D.J. Moore Goes Down With Shoulder Injury; Questionable To Return 9:28p ET Dalton Kincaid Scores Josh Allen's Fourth TD Of The First Half 9:19p ET Jared Goff Connects With Jahmyr Gibbs For 11-Yard Touchdown 9:08p ET Josh Allen Connects With Dawson Knox To Take Three TD Lead 8:43p ET Josh Allen Finds Wide-Open Josh Palmer For 43-Yard Touchdown 8:31p ET Josh Allen Scores First-Ever Touchdown At New Highmark Stadium 7:32p ET Inactives For Lions-Bills

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