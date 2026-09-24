National Football League

National Football League Falcons vs. Packers Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Scores First Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Thursday Night Football brings a Week 3 NFC clash to Lambeau Field, and the Falcons will have a new look under center: Michael Penix Jr. will make his 2026 season debut, returning from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign.

Green Bay enters 1-1 after a wild season-opening collapse against the division rival Vikings followed by a 20-17 bounce-back win over the Jets.

Atlanta is 0-2, having lost 20-13 to the Steelers in Week 1 with Cooper Rush at quarterback, then getting blown out 34-3 by the Panthers last week. Penix's return, and a potential shot at his first start of the season, gives the Falcons a chance to turn things around.

Kickoff is scheduled at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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Sort By Oldest 7:04p ET Live Scoreboard 8:43p ET Love Finds Watson For The First TD Of The Night 8:21p ET Michael Penix Jr.'s First Drive Back Ends With An INT 7:08p ET Penix Jr. Makes His Return, Full Inactives

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