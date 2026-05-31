NTT INDYCAR SERIES

NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix Results, Highlights: Palou Fends Off Kirkwood Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Kyle Kirkwood entered the Detroit Grand Grix looking to defend his crown.

When the dust had settled from a chaotic race, Kirkwood was left looking up to one man — championship leader Alex Palou, who drove to the win from the pole on the nine-turn, 1.645-mile street course in Detroit.

Check out the best moments from Sunday's race:

10 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 12:05p ET Leaderboard Live Coverage for this has ended 3:05p ET Palou Earns Win No. 4 Of 2026 2:37p ET Power Done For Day 2:28p ET Unlucky For Two Top-Five Drivers 1:47p ET Too Much Contact 1:40p ET First Caution Of The Race 1:19p ET Power Pushes Into The Lead! 12:58p ET Michigan Coach Goes For A Ride 12:55p ET Already Into The Wall 12:05p ET Course Preview

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