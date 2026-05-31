NTT INDYCAR SERIES
INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix Results, Highlights: Palou Fends Off Kirkwood
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix Results, Highlights: Palou Fends Off Kirkwood

Updated: May 31, 2026 - 3:07 PM ET

Kyle Kirkwood entered the Detroit Grand Grix looking to defend his crown. 

When the dust had settled from a chaotic race, Kirkwood was left looking up to one man — championship leader Alex Palou, who drove to the win from the pole on the nine-turn, 1.645-mile street course in Detroit.

Check out the best moments from Sunday's race:

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12:05p ET

Leaderboard

Live Coverage for this has ended
3:05p ET

Palou Earns Win No. 4 Of 2026

2:37p ET

Power Done For Day

2:28p ET

Unlucky For Two Top-Five Drivers

1:47p ET

Too Much Contact

1:40p ET

First Caution Of The Race

1:19p ET

Power Pushes Into The Lead!

12:58p ET

Michigan Coach Goes For A Ride

12:55p ET

Already Into The Wall

12:05p ET

Course Preview

Live Coverage for this began on 3:07p ET
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