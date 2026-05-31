12:05p ET
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
INDYCAR Detroit Grand Prix Results, Highlights: Palou Fends Off Kirkwood
Updated: May 31, 2026 - 3:07 PM ET
Kyle Kirkwood entered the Detroit Grand Grix looking to defend his crown.
When the dust had settled from a chaotic race, Kirkwood was left looking up to one man — championship leader Alex Palou, who drove to the win from the pole on the nine-turn, 1.645-mile street course in Detroit.
Check out the best moments from Sunday's race:
10 posts
Live Coverage for this has ended
3:05p ET
Palou Earns Win No. 4 Of 2026
2:37p ET
Power Done For Day
2:28p ET
Unlucky For Two Top-Five Drivers
1:47p ET
Too Much Contact
1:40p ET
First Caution Of The Race
1:19p ET
Power Pushes Into The Lead!
12:58p ET
Michigan Coach Goes For A Ride
12:55p ET
Already Into The Wall
12:05p ET
Course Preview
Live Coverage for this began on 3:07p ET
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