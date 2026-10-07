Major League Baseball
NLDS Live Updates, Score: Dodgers Tie It Up Thanks To Braves' Error
Major League Baseball

NLDS Live Updates, Score: Dodgers Tie It Up Thanks To Braves' Error

Updated: Oct 07, 2026 - 8:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to clinch their third consecutive National League Championship Series berth on Wednesday at Truist Park, where the Atlanta Braves will host them for Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won Game 3 on Tuesday behind another monster outing on the mound from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and some postseason heroics from Kiké Hernández. Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for L.A. on Wednesday, while Tyler Mahle will start for the Braves.

Later, the San Diego Padres will host the Milwaukee Brewers in a win-or-go-home Game 4 at Petco Park.

Follow along for live updates from the Nations League Division Series:

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