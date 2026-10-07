Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball NLDS Live Updates, Score: Dodgers Tie It Up Thanks To Braves' Error Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to clinch their third consecutive National League Championship Series berth on Wednesday at Truist Park, where the Atlanta Braves will host them for Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won Game 3 on Tuesday behind another monster outing on the mound from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and some postseason heroics from Kiké Hernández. Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for L.A. on Wednesday, while Tyler Mahle will start for the Braves.

Later, the San Diego Padres will host the Milwaukee Brewers in a win-or-go-home Game 4 at Petco Park.

Follow along for live updates from the Nations League Division Series:

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Sort By Oldest 5:33p ET NLDS Live Scores 8:00p ET Ozzie Albies Hits Double, Teoscar Hernández Shaken Up 7:32p ET Guardians Extend Series Against White Sox 6:37p ET Dodgers Even It Up 6:27p ET Braves On The Board First 6:17p ET David Ortiz: Kiké Hernandez Is The Dodgers' "Secret Weapon"

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