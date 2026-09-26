College Football
College Football Week 4 Live Results: Oregon Takes Down USC; Iowa Upsets Michigan
College Football

College Football Week 4 Live Results: Oregon Takes Down USC; Iowa Upsets Michigan

Updated: Sep 26, 2026 - 11:23 PM ET

Week 4 of college football means conference play is underway, and the contenders and pretenders are beginning to present themselves. 

To open the day, Jeremiah Smith set a career high in receiving yards and touchdown catches to lead No. 7 Ohio State over Illinois on "Big Noon Kickoff". No. 1 Texas held off No. 14 Tennessee's late push to remain perfect. 

No. 4 Ole Miss couldn't avoid a trap game against No. 21 Florida in Gainesville after being upset 52-28 followed by running back Jadan Baugh's three-touchdown day. An old-time Big Ten slugfest came down to the final second with No. 17 Iowa beating No. 18 Michigan with a last-second touchdown as time expired.

Two West Coast powerhouses met in a high-stakes matchup with major College Football Playoff implications as No. 20 Oregon held off No. 12 USC to avoid a costly second loss. After Dante Moore exited in the first half following a scary injury, Dylan Raiola stepped in under center and sparked the Ducks' offense, leading them to a 41–27 victory.

Here's the top moments and results from Saturday's action.

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Live Coverage for this has ended
11:01p ET

No. 20 Oregon 41, No. 12 USC 27

8:39p ET

Best Of The Rest: Wisconsin Upsets No. 13 Penn State

7:28p ET

No. 21 Florida 52, No. 4 Ole Miss 28

7:05p ET

No. 17 Iowa 20 , No. 18 Michigan 19

3:50p ET

No. 1 Texas 20, No. 14 Tennessee 17

3:05p ET

No. 7 Ohio State 42, Illinois 19

Live Coverage for this began on 11:13p ET
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