College Football Week 4 Live Results: Oregon Takes Down USC; Iowa Upsets Michigan
Week 4 of college football means conference play is underway, and the contenders and pretenders are beginning to present themselves.
To open the day, Jeremiah Smith set a career high in receiving yards and touchdown catches to lead No. 7 Ohio State over Illinois on "Big Noon Kickoff". No. 1 Texas held off No. 14 Tennessee's late push to remain perfect.
No. 4 Ole Miss couldn't avoid a trap game against No. 21 Florida in Gainesville after being upset 52-28 followed by running back Jadan Baugh's three-touchdown day. An old-time Big Ten slugfest came down to the final second with No. 17 Iowa beating No. 18 Michigan with a last-second touchdown as time expired.
Two West Coast powerhouses met in a high-stakes matchup with major College Football Playoff implications as No. 20 Oregon held off No. 12 USC to avoid a costly second loss. After Dante Moore exited in the first half following a scary injury, Dylan Raiola stepped in under center and sparked the Ducks' offense, leading them to a 41–27 victory.
Here's the top moments and results from Saturday's action.
Best Of The Rest: Wisconsin Upsets No. 13 Penn State
No. 21 Florida 52, No. 4 Ole Miss 28
No. 17 Iowa 20 , No. 18 Michigan 19
No. 1 Texas 20, No. 14 Tennessee 17
No. 7 Ohio State 42, Illinois 19
-
Urban Meyer Rips Ohio State's No. 7 Ranking: 'That's A Joke'
Texas DE Colin Simmons Commits Unreal 'Restroom Simulation' Penalty
4 Takeaways From Texas' Dramatic SEC Win Over Tennessee
-
What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Who's For Real: 'Big Noon Kickoff' Crew Names 4 Teams Flying Under The Radar
-
Brady Quinn Raises 'Huge Concerns' About Oregon Ahead Of USC Showdown
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Ravens In Brazil, Unders In College Football Slate
-
Urban Meyer Rips Ohio State's No. 7 Ranking: 'That's A Joke'
Texas DE Colin Simmons Commits Unreal 'Restroom Simulation' Penalty
4 Takeaways From Texas' Dramatic SEC Win Over Tennessee
-
What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Who's For Real: 'Big Noon Kickoff' Crew Names 4 Teams Flying Under The Radar
-
Brady Quinn Raises 'Huge Concerns' About Oregon Ahead Of USC Showdown
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Ravens In Brazil, Unders In College Football Slate