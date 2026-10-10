College Football

College Football College Football Week 6 Top Moments, Results: Indiana-Nebraska Underway Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Week 6 of the college football season features historic rivalries with College Football Playoff stakes and more.

First, No. 7 Indiana takes its 21-game win-streak to Nebraska as head coach Matt Rhule seeks his first win against a Top 25 opponent on "Big Noon Kickoff" (noon ET, FOX).

Then, the first of Saturday's two rivalries kicks off between No. 1 Texas and a reeling Oklahoma squad (3:30 p.m. ET). Meanwhile, head coaches Bob Chesney and Dan Lanning will meet in a rematch of the 2025 CFP first round when undefeated No. 21 UCLA takes on No. 13 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET).

To cap off the slate, two programs who hate each other are battling for SEC supremacy and a potential bye in the CFP when No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 2 Georgia (7:30 p.m. ET).

Follow along for the highlights and results!

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