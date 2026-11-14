College Football Week 11 Top Moments, Results: Kickoff Times Moved By FAA Stop
Week 11 of the college football season will continue to determine the college football postseason picture.
The FAA's issued ground stop, which lasted for the majority of Friday but was eventually lifted, impacted, and will continue to affect teams' travel and game times throughout Saturday.
No. 20 Ohio State has fallen out, but will try to bounce back against Northwestern on "Big Noon Kickoff" (noon ET on FOX).
Later, No. 9 Indiana and No. 18 USC meet in a Big Ten battle with conference championship and College Football Playoff stakes (3:30 p.m. ET).
To cap the night, No. 2 Utah will aim to keep its perfect season alive against No. 23 Arizona. Meanwhile, No. 6 Texas looks to solidify its spot in the CFP, facing No. 21 LSU.
Follow along for the top moments and results from Week 11 of college football.
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