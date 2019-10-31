Decisions about Royals’ coaching staff to be determined
Any changes coming to the Royals' coaching staff under Mike Matheny? GM Dayton Moore fields that one: "That's something we'll continue to work through." One certainty: Dale Sveum, by his choice, will take another job in the organization.
