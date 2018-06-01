Sarah Jane Smith shoots 5 under on Day 2 to take commanding lead in US Women’s Open
Sarah Jane Smith's 5 birdies on the back 9 helped her take a commanding lead after Day 2.
ANNOUNCER 1: --Sergio.
ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah.
ANNOUNCER 1: Beautiful.
ANNOUNCER 2: Rotating, straightening the lead leg. Look at her post-up on that lead side--
ANNOUNCER 3: --Friday. This is for a birdie at her seventh hole, the 16th.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Now the 18th, her ninth hole.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
ANNOUNCER 4: Another beautiful pinpoint iron on a hole location that's back right today. She said she likes those right pins, so she can hit a little fade in there.
ANNOUNCER 3: This was to get to 10 under par and a 5-shot lead at the time that she made the turn.
From just off the green. When it's going good, it's just going good.
ANNOUNCER 4: --for the week.
ANNOUNCER 3: Well, she had a 3-putt bogey at the eighth. This her final hole today. This to avoid back to back 3 putts, and just curls that one in the right side.
ANNOUNCER 4: It counts. It counts as a 2-putt.
