NARRATOR: North Carolina, a state known for its barbecue, for its college basketball, and being first in flight. It also boasts some rather iconic golf venues.

This year's US Mid-Amateur is the 30th USGA championship that's been played right here in the Tar Heel state. Pinehurst has accounted for more than a quarter of those, including three US opens at the number two course and another one on the way in 2024.

ANNOUNCER: Payne Stewart is the 1999 US Open champion. Oh my.

NARRATOR: In 2014, Pinehurst became the first venue to host the men's and women's US Opens in back to back weeks when Martin Kaymer lapped the field, followed by Michelle Wie's breakthrough moment.

ANNOUNCER: Her first major championship is the US Women's Open.

NARRATOR: Just up the road, three legendary champions claimed US Women's Open titles at Pine Needles, Annika Sorenstam in 1996, Karrie Webb in 2001, and Cristie Kerr in '07. Looking ahead, the club will host the second US Senior Women's Open next year before the Women's Open returns in 2022.

Jump in your car. Drive two hours west. That'll get you right here to Charlotte Country Club, which is hosting its fourth USGA championship this week and first since Daniel King's victory the 2010 US Women's Amateur. From the Outer Banks to the Coastal Plains, on to the Peidmont, into the Smoky Mountains, North Carolina's home to some of the best golf courses on this planet.

