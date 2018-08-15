[JAZZY MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: From Clovis, California, Bryson DeChambeau.

[APPLAUSE]

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU: Playing in the US Amateur was definitely one of the highlights of my amateur career, and winning it was super special.

[CLUB STRIKING BALL]

It's the most difficult championship to win in the world. I don't care if you're talking about majors or anything like that. It is a week-long event where you've gotta prep on two golf courses, you've gotta be physically fit, mentally fit, and ready to go for six matches after you qualify to get into match play.

There's a lot of great players that can get to the match play portion of it, albeit their games have to be really good and they have to be on, and they have got to be able to handle the pressure. But being able to go forward with those last couple of matches and win is something-- you have to dig down deep and grind it out. Because anybody can shoot deep one day and you're out, right?

That was the biggest thing for me. I would always play well enough to get a match play, and then always be beat by somebody that played just a little bit better than me. And that last time I'm like, I'm not letting anybody beat me, I'm just gonna shoot seven under every single time. And sure enough, going into the last round I was 19 under par, and so I'd played pretty well to get into the championship match and was able to get it done.

One thing that forever will be in my mind is what I was able to accomplish, but the history of it as well. Being able to look back and say, wow, all of these players, Mr. Bob Jones, and Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus, Tiger, 3 times in a row-- I mean, these names are unbelievable. It's something I'm so honored to be able to be a part of.

[JAZZY MUSIC PLAYING]