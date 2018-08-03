None
[MUSIC PLAYING] EMMA TALLEY: It's a hard wait. It's a long wait. It's just tough, but very exciting and a lot of pressure. My dad was on the bag that week, which was so fun. I loved the golf course. I can't wait to go back next year for the US Open there.
[APPLAUSE]
It gave me so much experience, too, because I got into all the majors. And then, that led me to the next year. I got to play in another Open. And so it just kind of led to a lot of other opportunities. And everywhere I go, still, every time on the tee, they say, the 2013 US AM champ, so that's a cool title to have behind your name.
