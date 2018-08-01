[MUSIC PLAYING] JULI INKSTER: Winning the championship is quite an accomplishment. The course rotates every year. It's just mentally and physically exhausting. But at the end, it's just the greatest feeling to know that you've accomplished it. Someone says, what's your greatest accomplishment in golf? And I really have to say my three US amateurs in a row, because, you know, I had difficult match plays anyway. And then to win 18 consecutive matches, it's tough-- three different golf courses.

And anything can happen in match play. It just kind of got better each round. And I appreciated winning the US amateur. It's a beautiful trophy. And my name's on that with a lot of great players. But the older you get, which I am older-- you appreciate how hard it was, and what a great milestone it was.

[MUSIC PLAYING]