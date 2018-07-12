JOHN GUYTON: One thing the ladies are gonna encounter this week at Chicago Golf is a lot of false fronts. We are out at the fourth hole. It's a par five. And it is probably our most severe false front on the property.

The first third of the green is false front. If they don't get it all the way up there, the ball is gonna come all the way back. A lot of people will choose a putter. So let's try a putter and see what that looks like.

Another option that the player might choose is to run it up there with a hybrid.

The final option that the player might choose to do is to go with a lofted club. The benefit to this is you can completely carry the false front onto the flat of the green. The downside is the conditions are extremely tight here and it's a very risky play.

No matter which option the player chooses, they'd better make sure the ball gets all the way across the top, or they're gonna get to try it again.

