David Toms talks with Curtis Strange after winning the 2018 U.S. Senior Open
David Toms talks with Curtis Strange after winning the 39th annual U.S. Senior Open by one stroke at 3-under par.
- It is now my honor to present the medal and this magnificent silver trophy to the 39th US Senior Open Champion David Toms.
[CHEERING]
[APPLAUSE]
[APPLAUSE]
- Congratulations, my friend.
- Thank you, Captain.
- You haven't won in seven years on the PGA Tour. How special is this to win your national Open?
- Well, um, well, first of all, it's been a long time, obviously, last time I held a trophy. To do it at a USGA event is even more special. I didn't really have the patience for US Opens early in my career.
I got better at it as my career went on. Never won one, but I got close. But to finally have won just means that my patience are probably where they need to be finally.
CURTIS STRANGE: Well, I know it's always a family affair with you. And when Scott Gneiser, your caddy, couldn't go the first two days, it must have been a thrill to have Carter on the bag.
- Yeah, I mean, it's always great to have your family. Summertime's really the only time I have my family out. And to have Carter on the bag-- you know, I got off to a bad start on Friday. And he said, you're going to make bogeys in a US Open.
And I was like, it sounded like something I tell him before he used to play. But certainly he was a big part of it. And to have Scottie back and healthy the last two days, that's what got me over the hump.
- Let's go back today to 16. There was a gaggle of guys out there at two-under-par, you included. How big was that pitching wedge at 16 and then the putt for birdie?
- Yeah, I looked up at the leaderboard there and, you know, I knew that was 17. That was a tough hole. So I knew to make a birdie, it'd probably happen on that hole. And I had uphill a pretty straight putt, and I could hit it firm into the mountain. And I made it right in the middle, and then how about that drive on 17?
CURTIS STRANGE: Are we sick of talking about the mountain this week?
- Oh, yeah, well, I got up against a mountain in that bunker on 17 and had to-- had to make a break putt. But what a great week this was. The fans were tremendous. Now I know why all these LSU people come here in the summertime to get out of Louisiana, and it's a great spot. So thank you so much.
CURTIS STRANGE: Congratulations, it's a joy.
- Thank you.
CURTIS STRANGE: Thanks, again.
- Thank you.
