None
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Medina, where I won, was a great golf course and a great club, a great ambience that existed. I holed a putt on number 17 that had that old green that used to slope like this. I mean, who ever designed that green must have had one leg shorter than the other. And I holed this, oh, eight-foot putt with a two-foot break, you couldn't-- it was a miracle it went in.
And then I go in the playoff, 18 holes. I played Bob Charles. I'm not sure if I didn't hit all 18 greens, or I hit 16 out of 18 greens and shot 68.
ANNOUNCER: Gary Player will win it. Four under par in the playoff.
- Just around the course, and I could hit it on the fairway, on the green, putting well, and went on to win, which was a great thrill for me to win at Medina.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices