David Toms climbs to 2nd place at the U.S. Senior Open after shooting 4-under

David Toms shoots 4-under par in round three Saturday at the U.S. Senior Open with precise chips and a few close putts to reach a total of 3-under, right behind Jerry Kelly. Toms sits in second place after scoring 66 for the day, 71 on Friday and 70 on Thursday.

