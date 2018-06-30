David Toms climbs to 2nd place at the U.S. Senior Open after shooting 4-under
Video Details
David Toms shoots 4-under par in round three Saturday at the U.S. Senior Open with precise chips and a few close putts to reach a total of 3-under, right behind Jerry Kelly. Toms sits in second place after scoring 66 for the day, 71 on Friday and 70 on Thursday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices