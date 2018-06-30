[CHEERING] ANNIKA SORENSTAM: It's hard to describe. It's a dream come true, definitely. I'm stunned. I have no words. I don't really know what I got myself into.

It's still there, really, some of the feelings I still feel today, looking at that. And, you know, when something-- when your dreams come true. And you know, obviously I had worked very hard to get there, just like all the other players.

But, you know, this is my first win, and I'm able to win on the biggest stage against the best players in the world. So it gave me a lot of confidence. So it was certainly a big turning point in my career.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

And I remember calling my parents in Sweden. They didn't make the trip, and they had been watching at home, and sitting there were tissues, and just, you know, crying together with happy tears.

ANNOUNCER: The face of the 1995 champion is 24-year-old Annika Sorenstam.

ANNIKA SORENSTAM: It gave me the confidence, it gave me the boost that I needed to, you know, continue to work and get better, and knowing that I made the right decision. So yeah, I will always look back at '95 Broadmoor at the US Open as kind of the igniter for my career.