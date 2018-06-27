“There’s nothing I’ve ever done that comes close.” John Smoltz on playing in the U.S. Senior Open
John Smoltz talks about playing in the U.S. Senior Open
- There's nothing I've ever done that comes close, so I'm trying to figure it out on the fly. But this is an experience I'll never forget. This would be like winning five lotteries. Not one, five. So I'm not worried about that right now. I'm just trying to play a little better golf.
ANNOUNCER: The US Senior Open begins June 28 on FS1.
