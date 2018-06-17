Dustin Johnson is tied for the lead after 3 rounds but Phil Mickelson was the story on Saturday
Dustin Johnson blew a 4-stroke lead but remains tied atop the leaderboard heading into Saturday. However, Phil Mickelson's 10 on the 13th hole was the story. Sponsored by #Lexus.
