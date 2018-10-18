Dominion extends support of PGA Tour Champions for 10 years

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The PGA Tour Champions has announced that Dominion Energy has agreed to a 10-year extension of its sponsorship of a tour stop in Richmond.

The extension, announced on the day before the opening day of the tour’s annual visit to the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, extends the company’s commitment through 2029. The tour for players 50 and older made its debut in Virginia’s capital city in 2016.

This year’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the opening event in the tour’s three-event Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

The tour says that by the end of this year’s event, it expects the tournament will have raised more than $1 million for 62 nonprofit organizations in Central Virginia.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer will begin play Friday as the leader in the playoff standings.